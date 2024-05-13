Google Lifts Some Site Reputation Abuse Policy Penalties

May 13, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Robot Leaving Jail Cell

About a week ago, we reported that Google began enforcing its new site reputation abuse policy by issuing manual actions and ranking penalties for those sites that violated those policies. Google seems to be now lifting some of those manual actions where the sites took the necessary action and no longer are violating the policy.

Glenn Gabe has access to some sites's Search Console properties where he had examples of sites hit by the site reputation policy penalty and then saw those penalties reversed after submitting a reconsideration request.

Glenn posted the example on X and wrote, "Quick update on "Site reputation abuse" manual actions. Some manual actions have already been lifted. Those sites handled their coupons subdomains or directories via noindexing (or nuking of content there)."

He added, "And very interesting to see visibility surge back for some (as Google still needs to see all of the noindexed urls and remove from the index). i.e. The urls still indexed can rank even though they are being noindexed (just because Google hasn't recrawled those urls yet). That will change soon..."

Here is the screenshot he shared showing the site no longer has a manual action:

Google No Manual Action

He also shared examples of a site that "slipped through the cracks" and didn't get hit by the manual action and probably should have:

Either way, once you are hit by this, and you get the manual action lifted, those directories are no longer going to rank in the future.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Search Ranking Volatility, Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement &amp; Pichai On Search Quality - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Doesn't Keep Data For Most De-Indexed Pages

May 13, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Lifts Some Site Reputation Abuse Policy Penalties

May 13, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google: Video Pages Need To Be Super-Obvious Video Play Pages

May 13, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 10, 2024

May 10, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Volatility, Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement, Pichai On Search Quality, HCU Recovery & More

May 10, 2024 - 8:01 am
Bing Search

Mikhail Parakhin No Longer Working On Copilot At Microsoft

May 10, 2024 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google: Video Pages Need To Be Super-Obvious Video Play Pages
Next Story: Google Search Console Doesn't Keep Data For Most De-Indexed Pages

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.