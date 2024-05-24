Directory Of Embarrassing Google AI Overviews

Shocked Google Robot

Every day now, I see several screenshots on X of embarrassing and sometimes harmful AI Overviews within the Google Search results interface. I mean, we covered the one that recommends you drink urine, but I can't cover each and every one I see - there are just too many.

In fact, I said yesterday that someone should create a directory of them on a domain like GoogleAIOverviewsGoneWild.com or something like that. When I said that, I was told about a new account on X to follow @Goog_Enough. It is sharing funny, often embarrassing, and sometimes harmful examples of AI Overviews.

For anyone who wants to follow these, make sure to check out that account. I'll embed a few that the account posted recently that caught my eye:

That is just a sampling and if you find some, and post it on X, make sure to use #googenough tag.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Directory Of Embarrassing Google AI Overviews

May 24, 2024

