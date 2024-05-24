Every day now, I see several screenshots on X of embarrassing and sometimes harmful AI Overviews within the Google Search results interface. I mean, we covered the one that recommends you drink urine, but I can't cover each and every one I see - there are just too many.

In fact, I said yesterday that someone should create a directory of them on a domain like GoogleAIOverviewsGoneWild.com or something like that. When I said that, I was told about a new account on X to follow @Goog_Enough. It is sharing funny, often embarrassing, and sometimes harmful examples of AI Overviews.

For anyone who wants to follow these, make sure to check out that account. I'll embed a few that the account posted recently that caught my eye:

I'm sure a parrot would be a #googenough behavioral analyst https://t.co/jr8IBVPblr — Goog Enough (@Goog_Enough) May 23, 2024

Soooo I can unwind and wash away my stress, but let's not lead with the death part. #GoogEnough pic.twitter.com/PZ8xi9XZxM — Corey Trojanowski (@Trojanowski_) May 22, 2024

Chill out and have a refreshing @Tropicana @TropicanaJuices Orange Juice, Lily.



Everything's okay with this amazing offering everyone loves. Just go for pulp-free. pic.twitter.com/IEbYAYmL1s — Jeff Coyle (@jeffrey_coyle) May 21, 2024

Google is dead beyond comparison pic.twitter.com/EQIJhvPUoI — PixelButts (@PixelButts) May 22, 2024

Meanwhile, over in Google Search.

Andrew Johnson has been killin it, I never knew. pic.twitter.com/IV2zCmI6Zv — MMitchell (@mmitchell_ai) May 22, 2024

Google! I have used your weapons against you! You have been cursed by The Smiling Man! pic.twitter.com/eiBYqJI1Yi — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) May 19, 2024

“Add at least 5 internal links per page” to rank better on Google? WTH AI Overview 😅 pic.twitter.com/roXFHfq5ua — Aleyda Solis 🕊️ (@aleyda) May 24, 2024

That is just a sampling and if you find some, and post it on X, make sure to use #googenough tag.

I encourage you to apply the #googenough tag your suboptimal Google search results.



If you do, it'll be easy for the @Goog_Enough account to collect and amplify these SERPs and AI Overviews.



I do not run that account. I don't have the time. But I know who does and endorse it. https://t.co/vSDMMYNEyw — AJ Kohn (@ajkohn) May 22, 2024

