Google is now showing a newish "shopping ideas" carousel within its search results. It can show up for a variety of queries and gives you a less promotional version of the the shop all deals banners, but the links do lead to the Google Search shopping interface.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted about this on X - I can replicate this, here is my screenshot:

When you click on one of this filters, like the Jerseys filter, you are taken into this interface:

I guess Google still wants to drive shopping queries...

Forum discussion at X.