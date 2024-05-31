Google News Tab, Discover & Google News Not Returning Results

May 31, 2024 - 7:45 am 2 by
Filed Under Google

Google News Stand Damage

This morning, I was doing some news queries and noticed that, sporadically, the Google News tab was not returning results for some queries. I thought it was just me and I moved on - but it was not just me - others are also seeing the Google News tab not working.

Google News tab, some portions of the Google News home page, some Google Discover home page feeds and some of Google Trends are not working.

Here is a screenshot of the news tab within Google Search responding with "Your search - google news - did not match any news results."

Google News Tab Broken This is also impacting the Google Discover feed, where Google Discover may not load stories.

Here is a screenshot of the Google News home page:

Google News Homepage Not Loading

Others are noticing this as well:

So if you are seeing weird traffic from the Google News tab or are having issues searching with the Google News tab, you are not alone.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: At about 9:35am ET, the Google News services seem to be returning, at least for me...

Google News Tab Back

Google News Home Back

Update 2: Google now officially confirmed the issue:

Update 3: Google says they fixed it at 08:29 PDT. Google wrote, "We fixed the issue with serving certain search features. There will be no more updates."

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Rank Data Leak, Google Volatility, Search Console Link Decline &amp; Google On AI Overviews - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 31, 2024

May 31, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Rank Data Leak, Google Volatility, Search Console Link Decline & Google On AI Overviews

May 31, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Are Here To Stay With Improvements - The Ray AIO Update

May 31, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google News Tab, Discover & Google News Not Returning Results

May 31, 2024 - 7:45 am
Google

Google Shopping Ideas Search Carousel

May 31, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Knowledge Panels "See Also"

May 31, 2024 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Google Shopping Ideas Search Carousel
Next Story: Google AI Overviews Are Here To Stay With Improvements - The Ray AIO Update

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.