This morning, I was doing some news queries and noticed that, sporadically, the Google News tab was not returning results for some queries. I thought it was just me and I moved on - but it was not just me - others are also seeing the Google News tab not working.

Google News tab, some portions of the Google News home page, some Google Discover home page feeds and some of Google Trends are not working.

Here is a screenshot of the news tab within Google Search responding with "Your search - google news - did not match any news results."

This is also impacting the Google Discover feed, where Google Discover may not load stories.

Here is a screenshot of the Google News home page:

Others are noticing this as well:

@rustybrick @glenngabe @JohnMu Looks like the Google News tab is broken. Multiple searches showing the message 'did not match any news results.'

Even for publication names, its showing the same message. pic.twitter.com/Fxa9WGA8ak — SEObsolete (@VishMarathe411) May 31, 2024

So if you are seeing weird traffic from the Google News tab or are having issues searching with the Google News tab, you are not alone.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: At about 9:35am ET, the Google News services seem to be returning, at least for me...

Update 2: Google now officially confirmed the issue:

Features included some results on Google News, Discover and other products, for those who have asked about specific ones. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 31, 2024

Update 3: Google says they fixed it at 08:29 PDT. Google wrote, "We fixed the issue with serving certain search features. There will be no more updates."