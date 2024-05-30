Google Report Spam Tool Adds Site Reputation & Expired Domains Abuse

May 30, 2024 - 7:43 am 5 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Police Line Up

Google added a couple of new options to the spam reporting tool, including the new site reputation abuse and expired domain abuse, to the form. Again, Google announced these new spam policies last March, enforcing the site reputation abuse this earlier this month.

I should note, the scaled content abuse policy was added to the form a couple of months ago. But over the past 24-hours, Google added site reputation abuse and expired domain abuse to the spam form.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Spam Report Site Rep Abuse Expired

You can also see that Google added these details to the corresponding help documentation. Google added these two:

  • Expired domain abuse: An expired domain name was purchased and repurposed primarily to manipulate search rankings by hosting content that provides little to no value to users.
  • Site reputation abuse: Third-party pages are published with little or no first-party oversight or involvement, where the purpose is to manipulate search rankings by taking advantage of the first-party site's ranking signals.

As a reminder, the site reputation abuse policy is being enforced with manual actions right now it is not yet algorithmic.

So now you can report these spam methods to Google, if you really want to.

Forum discussion at X.

 

