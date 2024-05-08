Google Local Business Profile Reviews Listings Updated

by
Google Gold Stars

Google has updated the page where you view, reply and report reviews for your Google Business Profile listing. Joy Hawkins spotted the change and she says it seems to be live, personally, I think I still see the old version.

Joy shared this screenshot of this updated reviews listing page on X and said, "Seeing a new layout for reporting and replying to reviews. Looks really nice."

Here is that screenshot:

Google Reviews New

To compare, this is what I see:

Google Reviews Old

Do you see this updated reviews screen?

Forum discussion at X.

 

