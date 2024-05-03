Google Search is testing custom filters and pre-define search filter templates. It appears you can save your custom filters and reuse those filters for future searches. This is showing up for a limited number of searchers.

This was reported by Ben Schoon on 9to5Google who shared a number of screenshots.

Ben wrote, "The filters can add specific keywords or filter using specific websites to help you better find what you’re looking for. You can also set a filter to search for specific file types (outside of webpages) including PDF, documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and ebooks, as well as filter by domain type to search for sources from .org, .gov, and/or .edu websites. You can also filter by time including past hour, day, week, month, and year."

Here are some screenshots but Ben posted more, if you want to see more:

You can save your custom filters with a name so you can reuse it in the future.

So if you wanted to create a filter to block reddit.com and other sites, technically you can do that with this custom filter.

Ben wrote that Google provided these examples on what to do with these filters (not Reddit):

Discussions – Only shows results from Quora and Reddit

PDF Only – Only shows results from PDF files

Past 7 Days – Only shows results from within the past week

Family Friendly – Only shows results from a list of approved websites

Coding – Only shows results from coding websites such as Github and Stackoverflow

You can see more examples on 9to5Google.

I do wonder if this feature will fully launch and if so, for how long.

Forum discussion at X.