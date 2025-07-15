Daily Search Forum Recap: July 15, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google updated its local ranking documentation, are the changes symbolic of any new changes? Google Search Console Analytics API has a new data point that shows you incomplete data. Google Business Profiles may be adding social media links, automatically. Google Business Profiles is requesting your texting and/or WhatsApp number during the sign up process. Google AdSense has this weird PIN verification bug.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Local Ranking Documentation Updated
    Google has updated its local ranking documentation and Tips to improve your local ranking on Google page. The new wording is shorter and has fewer details than the older version.
  • Google Search Console Analytics API New Metadata Incomplete Data Points
    Google announced it has a new metadata field for its Search Analytics API (for Search Console's performance reports) that will tell you about incomplete data points you received through the API. Google said, "This field provides context about the state of the data, informing you when your request includes incomplete data points."
  • Google Business Profiles Automatically Adding Social Media Links To Businesses
    Google seems to be automatically adding social media links to Google Business Profiles. A post from Darren Shaw of Whitespark shows that hundreds or thousands of locations had their social media links added over the past short period of time.
  • Google Business Profiles Now Requests Text/WhatsApp Number During Setup
    We know you have been able to add your text or WhatsApp number to your Google Business Profile for some time now, but now Google is asking for it when you set up your Google Business Profile for the first time.
  • Google AdSense PIN Verification Issues
    Google AdSense may have a bug with its PIN verification processs. There are tons of AdSense publishers complaining in the Google AdSense Help Forums about issues where they are unable to use the PIN verification anymore. It seems like a widespread bug but I am not sure, as Google has not responded to those complaints.
  • Google Family Band
    Here is a photo of a Googler with his family at the Google Dublin office. The family is in the music room pretending to be a family band. Looks cute. Found it on Instagram.

