Daily Search Forum Recap: July 15, 2025

Google updated its local ranking documentation, are the changes symbolic of any new changes? Google Search Console Analytics API has a new data point that shows you incomplete data. Google Business Profiles may be adding social media links, automatically. Google Business Profiles is requesting your texting and/or WhatsApp number during the sign up process. Google AdSense has this weird PIN verification bug.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Local Ranking Documentation Updated
Google has updated its local ranking documentation and Tips to improve your local ranking on Google page. The new wording is shorter and has fewer details than the older version.
Google Search Console Analytics API New Metadata Incomplete Data Points
Google announced it has a new metadata field for its Search Analytics API (for Search Console's performance reports) that will tell you about incomplete data points you received through the API. Google said, "This field provides context about the state of the data, informing you when your request includes incomplete data points."
Google Business Profiles Automatically Adding Social Media Links To Businesses
Google seems to be automatically adding social media links to Google Business Profiles. A post from Darren Shaw of Whitespark shows that hundreds or thousands of locations had their social media links added over the past short period of time.
Google Business Profiles Now Requests Text/WhatsApp Number During Setup
We know you have been able to add your text or WhatsApp number to your Google Business Profile for some time now, but now Google is asking for it when you set up your Google Business Profile for the first time.
Google AdSense PIN Verification Issues
Google AdSense may have a bug with its PIN verification processs. There are tons of AdSense publishers complaining in the Google AdSense Help Forums about issues where they are unable to use the PIN verification anymore. It seems like a widespread bug but I am not sure, as Google has not responded to those complaints.
Other Great Search Threads:
- It's coupled: A quick reminder that not every site is dealing with the 'great decoupling'. I have several clients where AIOs do not trigger for many queries, or do not trigger on mobile (where most of their traffic from Google is com, Glenn Gabe on X
- Some of you might have noticed we updated the default robots.txt on Shopify storefronts. This change doesn’t add or remove any rules for bots or agents. All we added is a comment for curious humans with a pointer to, Ilya Grigorik on X
- Weird thing found on bing. favicon blank for the particular site. And its shiw on top of left part if serp. And while click on favicon its land to site., Khushal Bherwani on X
- 22 years at @Google today. Grateful as ever. Thanks to my amazing colleagues who make the magic happen. Speaking of magic :) here's an exclusive interview with my cat, brought to life from a single picture using @GeminiApp w/ Veo 3, Nick Fox on X
- After 14 remarkable years at Google across a range of teams and roles, I'm super excited to join The New York Times as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships., Adam Greenberg on LinkedIn
- What’s the biggest shift when moving from IC to manager? For Web and Chrome Developer Relations Lead Paul Kinlan on the Chrome DevRel team, it wasn’t technical. It was about supporting others’ growth., Google for Developers on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Performance Max campaigns get new brand asset rules
- Google advertisers can now push campaign changes via Gmail
- 5 one-click Google Ads segments to save your budget
- Google Search Analytics API new fields for incomplete data points
- How to keep your SEO skills sharp in an AI-first world
- Want to present at SMX Next? Now’s the time to submit a pitch!
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google-backed coalition to help scale ocean, rock carbon removals, Reuters
- US defense department awards contracts to Google, Musk's xAI, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- Building Link Reputation: Quality Beats Quantity Every Time, Level343
- What is Search Engine-First Content?, Hobo
Local & Maps
- Nextdoor redesigns app with AI recommendations, local news, and real-time emergency alerts, TechCrunch
Mobile & Voice
- 'I think you see the future first on Android' – Google's Android leader Sameer Samat, TechRadar
- Google is changing Chrome's new tab page to bring AI Mode front-and-center, Android Authority
- Google is merging ChromeOS and Android into 'a single platform', 9to5Google
- He Cold-Emailed Google's Sergey Brin. It Changed His Career, Business Insider
- Worldwide Smartphone Market Grows 1.0% in Q2 2025, Despite Global Uncertainty and Weak Demand in China, IDC
SEO
- AI Search Clickthroughs Aren’t Clicky Enough; How Content Farms Bought The Farm, AdExchanger
- First 90 Days in a New SEO Job: Your Ultimate Guide, Wix SEO Hub
- Five soft skills every news SEO needs to master, SEO For Journalism
- French AI Content Farms At Scale Found in Google News, Search Engine World
- Google's Query Fan-Out Technique and What SEOs Should Know About It, Ethan Lazuk
- Keywords Don't Work for AI SEO, Practical Ecommerce
- LLMS.txt isn’t Robots.txt – It’s a Treasure Map for AI (Unedited Version), Cshel
- SEO Reloaded: Adapting the Old SEO Rules in the New AI World, Aleyda SolÃs
- What does “Google Zero” actually mean?, Digiday
- What Is Alt Text? Why It Matters & How to Write It, Semrush
- Why Everyone on Google Trends Is Suddenly a Person—And What It Means for SEO, Bill Hartzer
PPC
- Bulk Image Edits With AI in Assets Library, PPC News Feed
- Conversion Settings Panel Updated, PPC News Feed
- How to use Combined Segments in Google Ads, Jyll Saskin Gales
- In-House or Outsource? The Feed Management Question Every Brand Should Ask, PPC Hero
- What you need to know about the business name and logo asset migration in PMax Campaigns, Google Ads Developer Blog
- New Gmail Ad Format for E-Commerce in Demand Gen, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- AI Overviews Cite AI-Generated Content More Than Human Writing, Ahrefs
- Google adds new Easter egg for 'Love Island USA' winner Amaya Papaya, USA Today
- Google's New Multi-Vector Algorithm MUVERA Is Here, Veronika Hoeller
Other Search
- Gemini Embedding now generally available in the Gemini API, Google Developers Blog
- NotebookLM introduces curated featured notebooks with partners, Google Blog
- Vast Numbers of Lonely Kids Are Using AI as Substitute Friends, Futurism
- ChatGPT as a Search Engine, Adobe
Feedback:
