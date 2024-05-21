Google Rolling Out More Graphical & Richer Search Results

Google Robot Art

Rajan Patel, the VP of Engineering at Google leading the Search experiences, wrote that Google is rolling out a more graphical results interface that go "beyond visual matches to include things like more links and facts from Knowledge Graph as well as AI Overviews."

In short, Google Lens and Circle to Search search results now have more links, content, knowledge graphs and AI Overviews.

He shared this on X saying he is "really excited about" about these features. He shared this example of a "search for a photo of a landmark with Lens, the results now include a knowledge panel and web links about that place, as though you had searched for the name of the building itself."

Google More Graphical Search Results

He added that these richer results will expand to more categories over time.

Rajan Patel added, "What's great is that by broadening the types of results we're showing, it gives more websites the opportunity to show up and get clicks, if they've got the best info for that visual question. It also helps us answer a broader set of questions than we could in the past."

Soon you will see more updates to visual query results, including helpful filters for different types of content, similar to what you already get on Google Search for text queries. It will take a few weeks to roll these out, he added.

"These changes are part of our ongoing work to bring the helpfulness of AI into Search, allowing us to better understand what’s shown in an image and then using that context to bring you more relevant results," he added.

We have seen some examples in our Google search user interface category of Google testing some of these more graphical and richer search results.

Forum discussion at X.

 

