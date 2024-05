Google is testing a large blue visit button on its mobile search results interface. The button is hard to miss and shows up under the sitelinks for some searchers. Again, it is a test, so many of you will likely not be able to replicate it.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted about it on X - here is the screenshot:

I highly doubt Google will launch this but if they do, it should drive higher clicks to that result - don't you think?

