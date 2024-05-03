Google has to crawl the web to build its index for it to provide search results. And since webpages and documents get updated, Google needs to recrawl those URLs from time to time. Google will recrawl URLs at different rates, said John Mueller of Google.

John Mueller wrote on X, "Search engines recrawl URLs at different rates, sometimes it's multiple times a day, sometimes it's once every few months."

Often, new stories on this site will be recrawled multiple times per day. But older stories on this site might not get crawled for several months. That is normal, Google does not expect older stories on this site to be updated that often. But when it comes to new stories on this site, where I likely first publish with a typo or grammatical error, I will come back here to fix it later on (sometimes, if you point them out to me).

This statement was mostly in response to getting pages removed and if you add a 404 status code to a page, it might take Google several weeks to months to crawl the page to see the 404 status code, and that long to remove it. So using the Google Search Console removal tool can expedite that.

