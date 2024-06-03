Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said on X, "you or anyone who shares constructive feedback about our results should not feel like we'd be upset with them." He went on to explain that "complaints and feedback are opportunities."

He went on to add that "Those who get them should recognize them as such as look at how to improve from them." In short, Google should praise the feedback and reward those who give it in a constructive and useful manner.

This comes from us wanting to call the last Google AI Overviews update and improvements the Google Ray AI Overview update. In which I shared Google's algorithm wall with names we, the industry, made up of Google updates over the years. Lily Ray responded saying, "Also there is zero chance my name is making it up on that wall 🤣 but maybe in a 'burn book'."

Sullivan replied to that saying:

I mean, I know you're joking, but seriously -- no. That is, in the sense that you or anyone who shares constructive feedback about our results should not feel like we'd be upset with them. You've been a leader in raising concerns; others have to, and that is appreciated. Seriously. Complaints and feedback are opportunities. Those who get them should recognize them as such as look at how to improve from them. And that is the core of what I've seen in my time in Google Search. We look at the feedback, try to understand how to get better and work on that. Sometimes it takes time. It's not always perfect (nothing will ever be perfect). But that's what I've repeatedly seen happen.

Here are those posts:

Also there is zero chance my name is making it up on that wall 🤣 but maybe in a 'burn book' — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) May 31, 2024

Thanks for saying, Danny. Means a lot. — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) June 1, 2024

Lily's and many of the industry's criticisms of Google have been very professionally delivered. Of course, there are many in the industry that get a bit unprofessional and personal with their criticisms, but I do believe that some in Google are able to read past the emotional responses and just look at how they can potentially make things better..

In any event, keep pointing out how Google can get better and maybe things will get better for your specific sites? Or maybe not?

