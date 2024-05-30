Google is testing shading and boxing in the people also ask details within the mobile Google Search results. So instead of just a plain snippet interface, Google is testing adding some layers to the result by boxing it in with a colored background element.

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who shared numerous screenshots of this on X. Here is one of them.

New boxed in colored interface for people also ask:

What the normal people also ask looks like:

I am not sure if this matters too much and if I like one over another.

