Google Business Profiles can now show you why your uploaded products were rejected by the system. I guess previously Google did not do this but now Google can show you the reason why your products were not processed properly by Google Business Profiles.

Syed M. Amir Hassan posted about this change on X and wrote, "Google Business Profile now displays reasons for product rejections." He shared these three screenshots showing the notices. As you can see in one, it shows a button to view the issues with why "Google found some issues that need your attention. When applicable, you can request a review after fixing the issue or if you disagree with it." The issue was that processing the image failed and it showed it can take some days to reprocess.

Here are those screenshots:

I think this is new but I do not use the products feature in Google Business Profiles often.

Forum discussion at X.