Google Discover Feed Not Loading For Some Searchers

Over the past few days, some Google users are complaining that the Google Discover news feed is not loading. It seems many of these users are on Pixel devices but I am not sure if this is only impacting Pixel users.

The Google home page would just show a loading circle animation and not end up loading anything.

Google did confirm there is an issue and a fix should be rolling out this morning.

Here are screenshots from the Google Web Search Forums that I found via Gagan Ghotra on X.

The complaints started last week but they have continued and more and more users seem to be complaining in the forums.

As Gagan wrote, "Over last week there are some issues with Google Discover feed loading on some smartphones, if you notice a decline in clicks perhaps its related to that."

Varunprakash, a Google Product Expert, replied to the thread a few hours ago saying, "I just heard back from the Google team. Here is what they said: "Hi everyone, thank you for taking the time to share feedback. We've identified the issue and have released a fix that should be rolling out over the next few hours."

Forum discussion at Google Web Search Forums.

 

