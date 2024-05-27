In Face Of AI Overview Backlash, Google Updates Docs With How To Show Web Only Results & How To Give Feedback

May 27, 2024 - 7:51 am 3 by
Filed Under Google

Embarrassed Google Robot

Google has updated its help documentation page on AI Overviews to tell searchers how to show only web results in its search results (not show AI Overviews, videos, image, etc), plus how to give feedback on the AI Overviews Google provides. This obviously comes based on the backlash Google has received on some of these AI Overviews.

If you compare the help documentation page today to the old one, you will see Google added two sections. Here are the two sections Google added:

Show only web links in Google Search

AI Overviews are a core Google Search feature, like knowledge panels. Features can’t be turned off. However, you can select the Web filter after you perform a search. This filter displays only text-based links without features like AI Overviews.

Give feedback

If you get an AI Overview that you feel is unsafe, not helpful, inaccurate, or bad for any other reason, you can let us know by submitting feedback. Your feedback will help this experience improve.

  1. At the top right of the overview, click Menu .  
  2. Tap Feedback.  
  3. Select the element of the AI overview your feedback is about.  
  4. Select the feedback category. 
  5. Optional: Add a description.
  6. Click Send.

Hat tip to:

This makes sense based on all the backlash recently about AI overviews and how easy it is to find bad AI Overviews. Here are some of the articles from the weekend on this:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 27, 2024

May 27, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google

In Face Of AI Overview Backlash, Google Updates Docs With How To Show Web Only Results & How To Give Feedback

May 27, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's John Mueller Blasts The Concept Of Toxic Links, Again

May 27, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Some Reporting Fewer Links Reported In Google Search Console

May 27, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Images "See Exact Matches" Helps You Find Who Stole Your Images

May 27, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Mobile Tests Large Blue Visit Button On Search Results

May 27, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google's John Mueller Blasts The Concept Of Toxic Links, Again
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: May 27, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.