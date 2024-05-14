For over a decade now, I've been talking about Google adding an automated action viewer to Google Search Console to accompany the manual action viewer. This would provide a way to see if a Google Search ranking algorithm negatively impacts your site's performance.

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said on X last night that he is supportive of the idea of a way to "you could go into Search Console and if you have an algorithmic action, you'd see a notice just like if you have a manual action." In fact, he said he expects the Google Search team to revisit the idea, "I was just talking about this with some folks on the search team last week, and I expect to revisit the idea," he wrote.

In fact, in 2015, Google said it won't be coming anytime soon but then in 2018 we discussed it again and have so year after year.

We know Googlers themselves can look up specific algorithmic issues with specific sites, heck, we saw they have a Google penalty server and we know Google employees can look up issues on the automated algorithmic side.

So what are the challenges of doing so? Sullivan explained:

First, there are some sites that do really bad spamming. Anyone who thinks that's not them -- you're right, it probably isn't. Those that do, they know. And if you tell them what the algorithm thinks is spam, then they can adjust and try to game it -- not good for anyone, searchers or other sites." Second, there's no way to "manually" lift an algo action. It's the algorithm. It's not focusing on a specific site. It doesn't have a list of sites added to it. It's automatically understanding patterns that make it think "across all this content, I see these patterns, and this makes me think generally I see spam here." So there's no way to go in and somehow "remove" a site, if that makes sense. With an actual manual action, we can -- because an action was placed against a specific site.

Here is the full post:

So do you think we will get some sort of automated action viewer of some kind?

