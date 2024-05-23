Google Tests Special Reddit Search Result Snippet Interface?

Google may be testing a special search result snippet interface for Reddit search results. In this test, Google seems to be showing the number of upvotes and the number of comments on the Reddit thread.

Maybe this is coming from the content deal Google made with Reddit?

This was spotted by Shubham Khatwani who shared this screenshot with me on X:

Google Reddit Serp Feature

Compare this to what I see:

Google Serp

This will obviously catch a bit more eye balls, not that Reddit needs any more search visibility in Google...

Bordie Clark also documented variations of this yesterday:

Google Reddit Sitelink Test Comments And Upvotes

Google Reddit Sitelink Test Comments And Upvotes Var 3

And also:

I do wonder if Google can and will test this with other forums?

Forum discussion at X.

 

