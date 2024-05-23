Google may be testing a special search result snippet interface for Reddit search results. In this test, Google seems to be showing the number of upvotes and the number of comments on the Reddit thread.

Maybe this is coming from the content deal Google made with Reddit?

This was spotted by Shubham Khatwani who shared this screenshot with me on X:

Compare this to what I see:

This will obviously catch a bit more eye balls, not that Reddit needs any more search visibility in Google...

Bordie Clark also documented variations of this yesterday:

And also:

Reddit comments with upvotes and comment counts in Google search@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/XnlmLr6zwI — Kumarpal Shah (@KumarpalKp) May 22, 2024

I do wonder if Google can and will test this with other forums?

