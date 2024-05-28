Google Tests Thin Top Deals Search Bar

1 by
Google Clothing Rack

Last November or so, Google started to roll out the "shop deals" search bar on both desktop and mobile, this was from the shop deals banner in the middle of the search results page. Now, Google is testing a thinner version of the shop deals search bar.

Umair Khan spotted this and notified me of it with a screenshot on X - here is what it looks like:

Google Thinner Shop Deals Menu Bar

I cannot replicate it for this query but I tested other queries and I see the deals bar for Memorial Day when I tested it:

Google Shop Deals Bar Memorial Day

I am not a fan of the shop deals feature in Google Search but if I had to have it, I think the banner would be best - I don't like it acting as a search filter at the top next to the other search filters.

