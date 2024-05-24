Google Search Can Now Index Electronic Publication (EPUB)

Google Search can now index Electronic Publication, the .epub, file type. Google added EPUB as a supported filetype to the file types indexable by Google help documentation.

This was added over the past 24-hours, but was likely supported a bit before it was added to the documentation:

Epub Google Index Docs

This list includes the most common file types Google can index.

Google wrote, "Google Search now supports epub."

I do wonder how well they might rank for normal searches - probably not incredibly well.

Forum discussion at X.

 

