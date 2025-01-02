Talk about a busy month - the last 30 days has been pretty wild. We had the November 2024 core update finish in December, then we had a new December 2024 core update start and finish, while also having the December 2024 spam update start and finish in December as well. That is not to say anything has calmed down since the last official Google algorithm update of 2024 finished, it has not, it is crazy volatile. The crazy part, we are expecting a lot more core updates in 2025.
Google's CEO spoke about how search will profoundly change in 2025 and then urged its employees to scale Gemini to consumers in a big way next year. This, all while, Google is testing Gemini 2.0 powered AI Overviews in Google Search and we saw hints of AI mode in Google Search, including attaching files to Google Search.
Google had another indexing issue with Google Search in December, and even Google Lens had a serving issue last month. But Google Search Console added a new 24-hour view, amongst many other changes. Oh, and some personalizations changes may be afloat for Google, which we speculated the previous month.
A major Google exploit with end points revealed some interesting ranking signals. Google added FAQs for site reputation abuse, possibly leading to Forbes cutting freelancer writers. We have a ton of new SEO details and documentation from Google over the past month as well.
There was just a lot and the more important links are below:
Google December Spam Update:
- Google December 2024 Spam Update Rollout Shocks Before Holidays
- Google December 2024 Spam Update Deindexing & Deranking Some Sites Hard
- Google December 2024 Spam Update Burns Through Christmas
- Google's Big December 2024 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google December 2024 Core Update Is Live - What Are We Seeing
- Google December 2024 Core Update Landed & It's Big
- Google December 2024 Core Update Fast & Furiously Finished Rolling Out
- Google November 2024 Core Update Finally Finished Rolling Out
- A Week Overdue, Google November 2024 Core Update Still Causing Volatility
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Into New Years 2025
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Continues Post Core Update
- Google To Have More Core Updates, More Often
- Google Algorithm Updates 2024 Infographic
- Google: Scaling Gemini For Consumers Biggest Focus Of 2025
- Google Is Testing Gemini 2.0 Powered AI Overviews In Search
- Watch Google CEO Sundar Pichai Interview Say Search To Profoundly Change In 2025
- Google Search To Gain AI Mode
- Google Gemini Testing New & Improved Link Sources
- Google Search Tests Attach File To Ask About A File
- Google Search Tests Get An AI Explanation Selection
- Google Search Tests AI Generated Things to Know
- Google Testing AI Overview Rendering Animation
- Google Search Console New Date Picker & 24-Hour View
- Google Search Console Legacy Tools & Reports Has Been Removed
- Google Search Console Performance Report Compare Dates Bug
- Google Search Console Insights Removes Google Analytics Data
- Google Search Console Links Report With Large Change In Links?
- Google Search Console Refreshes Email Templates
- Video On Google Exploit With End Points Reveal Interesting Ranking Signals
- Google Adds FAQs For Site Reputation Abuse Policy Including Moving Content
- Google Site Reputation Abuse: Treating Some Sites Within A Site
- Forbes Fires Freelancers Over Google's Site Reputation Abuse Policy
- Google Web Rendering Service Cache Lasts For Up To 30 Days
- Google Crawler Documentation Adds HTTP Caching
- Google Adds Faceted Navigation To Help Documentation
- Google Does Try To Handle Broken Canonicals
- Google Search: How Clustering Works With Localization
- Google Has 40 Signals For Canonicalization
- Google Marauding Black Holes With Clustering & Error Pages
- Google Search Difference Between Clustering & Canonicalization
- Google: Sometimes Over Optimization Drift Towards SEO Spam
- Google: Disavowing Toxic Links Is A Billable Waste Of Time
- Google Says It Makes No Sense To Block Disclaimer and Privacy Policy Pages
- Google Search Buttons For: Results Are Personalized - Try Without Personalization
- Google Search Tests Rich Things To Do Image Carousel
- Google Search Events Interactive Steps
- Google Search Research More Articles Section
- Google Knowledge Panels Gain Payment Options
- Google Search Shadow On Hover Of Search Results
- Google Search Tests New Favicon Design With Backgrounds
- Google Tests New Search Tools Design
- Google Tests Trending & Popular With Labels In Search Results
- Google Tests Underline Title, Link & Domain On Hover In Search Results
- Google Search YouTube Summary Pilot: Quick Takes & Key Takeaways
- Google Search Rolls Out AI Organized Restaurant Results
- Google Tests Nearby Hotels & Restaurants In Business Profile Listing
- Google Search Nearby Stores Map Without Local Pack
- Broken Google Maps Business Profile Listings
- Google Completes DMA Hotel Tests In Search
Last month, we had our December 2024 Google webmaster report, if you missed it.
Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.