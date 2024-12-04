Google announced that it has modernized and refreshed the emails that are sent out from Google Search Console. Google wrote, "Starting today your Search Console emails are looking more modern and refreshed."

Google posted on LinkedIn saying, "We hope the new look will help you stay informed about important alerts, issues, and notifications regarding your website."

Here is what the new emails look like:

Do you see the rounded corners?

Big news, but hey, we are obsessed with Search Console here.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.