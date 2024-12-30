Google Search Tests AI Generated Things to Know

Dec 30, 2024 - 7:51 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Computer

Google is testing using Gemini to generate the Things To Know section using AI. Yes, AI-generated Things to know results in Google Search that look and feel like AI Overviews. This also seems to be in the What People Are Saying section too.

This is just more evidence to me that one day, just maybe, Google will replace featured snippets (which help power Things to know) with AI Overviews.

Sachin Patel spotted this test, I cannot replicate this, but here are some of his screenshots:

Google Things To Know Ai

Google Things To Know Ai2

This is what I see when I try the same query and Things to know box:

Google Things To Know

Here are more screenshots:

Here it is in the What People Are Saying:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search Tests AI Generated Things to Know

Dec 30, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google: Scaling Gemini For Consumers Biggest Focus Of 2025

Dec 30, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Bug? Google Knowledge Panel Images Opening Full Screen.

Dec 30, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Search Ads Titled Find Related Products & Services

Dec 30, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Testing AI Overview Rendering Animation

Dec 30, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 27, 2024

Dec 27, 2024 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google: Scaling Gemini For Consumers Biggest Focus Of 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.