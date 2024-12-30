Google is testing using Gemini to generate the Things To Know section using AI. Yes, AI-generated Things to know results in Google Search that look and feel like AI Overviews. This also seems to be in the What People Are Saying section too.

This is just more evidence to me that one day, just maybe, Google will replace featured snippets (which help power Things to know) with AI Overviews.

Sachin Patel spotted this test, I cannot replicate this, but here are some of his screenshots:

This is what I see when I try the same query and Things to know box:

Here are more screenshots:

Here it is in the What People Are Saying:

Now it's displaying AI results pic.twitter.com/EEKnGQJElC — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) December 30, 2024

Forum discussion at X.