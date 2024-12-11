Google Search Console has a bug with its date picker, when you want to compare two date ranges. It seems to default to the last month of data in most cases, not all. Google's John Mueller will escalate the issue to the team and hopefully it will be fixed soon (or by the time this is published).

Alli Berry first posted about this on Bluesky and wrote:

Anyone else experience a GSC bug today where it will only let you look at the Performance tab with the last month compared to the month prior? I keep selecting a time period and it redirects me to that. Really annoying!

Tory Gray posted a screenshot showing how Google Search Console can show the same data for the last 6 months as it shows for the last 16 months. He wrote on Bluesky:

This was happening to me last week - but no redirect. Anything > 3 months would graph the same data and metrics - but on the other URLs (like 6 months, for example.) Highly confusing! Oh - and adding a filter (for a page type, in this example) inflated the impressions/clicks like 4x. Weird. No answers. It's still happening! I can replicate in Incognito, and @sam.thegray.co replicated from her device. Not happening with all accounts, just some. We're attempting to use the API as a workaround? I can confirm that the URLs aren't redirecting (e.g. these are from &num_of_months=6 v =16

Here is his screenshot:

John Mueller from Google replied, "I'll check with the team - sorry about the confusion there."

I assume this will be fixed soonish?

Update - this may be fixed or maybe just fixed for me?

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

Update: It seems Google rolled out a new date picker and 24-hour view today.