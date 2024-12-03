Google Gemini Testing New & Improved Link Sources

Dec 3, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Gemini Robot Writing

Google's Gemini is testing a new format for showing sources and links, a format that gives publishers and content sources more visibility in its AI answer engine. Google Gemini's AI search results may soon show sources much more clearly, wrote Android Police and via Android Authority.

The new feature and user experience places a "Sources and related content header" at the bottom of the page with an expansion caret beside it, and tapping that will list every website Gemini used as a source, Android Police explained.

Here is what it looks like:

Gemini Ai Overviews Sourcing 1

Gemini Ai Overviews Sourcing 2

Gemini Ai Overviews Sourcing 3

Glenn Gabe was able to trigger it on the desktop user interface and wrote on X, "Update: I'm already seeing this in action via Gemini Advanced."

Here are Glenn's screenshots:

New Gemini Sources 1

New Gemini Sources 2

Gemini even replied to Glenn:

Gemini is different from what you see in the Google AI Overviews but still, this is nice to see in Gemini.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Just Because You Call Yourself It, It Doesn't Mean You Will Rank For It

Dec 3, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads Customer Match For Google Analytics Audiences

Dec 3, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search YouTube Summary Pilot: Quick Takes & Key Takeaways

Dec 3, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Underline Title, Link & Domain On Hover In Search Results

Dec 3, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Gemini Testing New & Improved Link Sources

Dec 3, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 2, 2024

Dec 2, 2024 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Polar Bears At GooglePlex
Next Story: Google Tests Underline Title, Link & Domain On Hover In Search Results

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.