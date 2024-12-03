Google's Gemini is testing a new format for showing sources and links, a format that gives publishers and content sources more visibility in its AI answer engine. Google Gemini's AI search results may soon show sources much more clearly, wrote Android Police and via Android Authority.

The new feature and user experience places a "Sources and related content header" at the bottom of the page with an expansion caret beside it, and tapping that will list every website Gemini used as a source, Android Police explained.

Here is what it looks like:

Glenn Gabe was able to trigger it on the desktop user interface and wrote on X, "Update: I'm already seeing this in action via Gemini Advanced."

Here are Glenn's screenshots:

Gemini even replied to Glenn:

I'm seeing it already and digging the new link treatment. Great addition. 👍 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 3, 2024

Gemini is different from what you see in the Google AI Overviews but still, this is nice to see in Gemini.

Forum discussion at X.