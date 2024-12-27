Google Search Nearby Stores Map Without Local Pack

Google Map Pin Street

Google Search is testing showing a "nearby stores" section that has an embedded map with a "more options" button that leads to a local pack. This is instead of showing the local pack immediately, instead you need to click on the "more options" button to have Google load the local pack.

This was spotted first by Anthony Higman on X< but I can replicate this in the Google Search app on iOS. I cannot see this on Safari iOS for the same query for some reason.

Here is a still screenshot of it:

Google Nearby Stores Map Local Pack

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Nearby Stores Map Local Pack

It can be hurtful to local businesses for Google to not show the local pack immediately because it requires another click to get to that information. But this does not show up for me until I scroll to the bottom of these search results anyway. To be fair, the local pack still shows for many queries but not this one, which may make sense.

Here are Anthony's posts:

Forum discussion at X<.

 

