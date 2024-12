Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google's John Mueller reiterated in a big way that SEOs and site owners should not spend time disavowing "toxic" links. He said it is a "billable waste of time" to disavow toxic links, as provided in some of these SEO toolsets.

John said this on Bluesky in response to this post:

#seo folks I am seeing a bunch more people advocating disavowing toxic links, but I still don't see the tools giving me much in the way of persuasive argument. SEMRush tells me anything on blogspot or with a link to our book as toxic (the word 'money' in the anchor). What do you think?



[image or embed] — Chris Garrett (@chrisg.com) December 16, 2024 at 7:21 AM

As a reminder, Google has said on day they will drop the disavow link tool after Bing dropped it in September 2023.

Google has for a long time now, said it is safe not to disavow links, unless, maybe you have a manual action. That many SEOs hurt themselves by disavowing and that you don't need to. I mean, Google has said this so many times now that it is hard to link to all the references.

Here are some of the more recent ones, I am sure I missed some:

But if you want to bill clients to disavow, I guess, go ahead... Well, no, you probably shouldn't be doing that.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.