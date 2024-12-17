Google's John Mueller reiterated in a big way that SEOs and site owners should not spend time disavowing "toxic" links. He said it is a "billable waste of time" to disavow toxic links, as provided in some of these SEO toolsets.

John said this on Bluesky in response to this post:

#seo folks I am seeing a bunch more people advocating disavowing toxic links, but I still don't see the tools giving me much in the way of persuasive argument. SEMRush tells me anything on blogspot or with a link to our book as toxic (the word 'money' in the anchor). What do you think?



[image or embed] — Chris Garrett (@chrisg.com) December 16, 2024 at 7:21 AM

As a reminder, Google has said on day they will drop the disavow link tool after Bing dropped it in September 2023.

Google has for a long time now, said it is safe not to disavow links, unless, maybe you have a manual action. That many SEOs hurt themselves by disavowing and that you don't need to. I mean, Google has said this so many times now that it is hard to link to all the references.

Here are some of the more recent ones, I am sure I missed some:

But if you want to bill clients to disavow, I guess, go ahead... Well, no, you probably shouldn't be doing that.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.