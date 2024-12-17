Google: Disavowing Toxic Links Is A Billable Waste Of Time

Dec 17, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Toxic Link

Google's John Mueller reiterated in a big way that SEOs and site owners should not spend time disavowing "toxic" links. He said it is a "billable waste of time" to disavow toxic links, as provided in some of these SEO toolsets.

John said this on Bluesky in response to this post:

#seo folks

I am seeing a bunch more people advocating disavowing toxic links, but I still don't see the tools giving me much in the way of persuasive argument.

SEMRush tells me anything on blogspot or with a link to our book as toxic (the word 'money' in the anchor).

What do you think?

[image or embed]

— Chris Garrett (@chrisg.com) December 16, 2024 at 7:21 AM

As a reminder, Google has said on day they will drop the disavow link tool after Bing dropped it in September 2023.

Google has for a long time now, said it is safe not to disavow links, unless, maybe you have a manual action. That many SEOs hurt themselves by disavowing and that you don't need to. I mean, Google has said this so many times now that it is hard to link to all the references.

Here are some of the more recent ones, I am sure I missed some:

But if you want to bill clients to disavow, I guess, go ahead... Well, no, you probably shouldn't be doing that.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Site Reputation Abuse: Treating Some Sites Within A Site

Dec 17, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Disavowing Toxic Links Is A Billable Waste Of Time

Dec 17, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Adds Faceted Navigation To Help Documentation

Dec 17, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

New Google Merchant Center Promotion For First Order Discount

Dec 17, 2024 - 7:21 am
Other Search Engines

OpenAI Opens ChatGPT Search To All Logged In Users

Dec 17, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 16, 2024

Dec 16, 2024 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google Adds Faceted Navigation To Help Documentation
Next Story: Google Site Reputation Abuse: Treating Some Sites Within A Site

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.