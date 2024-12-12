Google Is Testing Gemini 2.0 Powered AI Overviews In Search

Dec 12, 2024 - 7:51 am 88 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Gemini Ai

Google announced its "new AI model" named Gemini 2.0 and with that confirmed Google has begun testing using Gemini 2.0 to power AI Overviews in Google Search. Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, said the improved AI Overviews can "tackle more complex topics and multi-step questions, including advanced math equations, multimodal queries and coding."

Sundar Pichai added, "We started limited testing this week and will be rolling it out more broadly early next year. And we’ll continue to bring AI Overviews to more countries and languages over the next year."

Sundar posted on X, "We’re also testing Gemini 2.0’s advanced reasoning capabilities in AI Overviews in Search to help answer more complex and multi-step questions, and will roll it out more broadly next year."

"No product has been transformed more by AI than Search," Sundar added. "Our AI Overviews now reach 1 billion people, enabling them to ask entirely new types of questions — quickly becoming one of our most popular Search features ever," he continued.

I assume it will be hard for us to tell when we see an AI Overview powered by Gemini 1.0 versus Gemini 2.0 but I hope you eagled-eyes SEOs let me know when you see one...

Here is a short demo of Gemini 2.0's capabilities:

Forum discussion at X and WebmasterWorld.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 12, 2024

Dec 12, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Is Testing Gemini 2.0 Powered AI Overviews In Search

Dec 12, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Testing Video Assets For Search Campaigns?

Dec 12, 2024 - 7:41 am
Apple App Store

Apple Visual Intelligence Is Out With ChatGPT & Google Integration

Dec 12, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Official: Bing Search Drops Cache Link

Dec 12, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests Sitelinks With Arrow Down To Show More

Dec 12, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Testing Video Assets For Search Campaigns?
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: December 12, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.