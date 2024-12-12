Google announced its "new AI model" named Gemini 2.0 and with that confirmed Google has begun testing using Gemini 2.0 to power AI Overviews in Google Search. Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, said the improved AI Overviews can "tackle more complex topics and multi-step questions, including advanced math equations, multimodal queries and coding."

Sundar Pichai added, "We started limited testing this week and will be rolling it out more broadly early next year. And we’ll continue to bring AI Overviews to more countries and languages over the next year."

Sundar posted on X, "We’re also testing Gemini 2.0’s advanced reasoning capabilities in AI Overviews in Search to help answer more complex and multi-step questions, and will roll it out more broadly next year."

"No product has been transformed more by AI than Search," Sundar added. "Our AI Overviews now reach 1 billion people, enabling them to ask entirely new types of questions — quickly becoming one of our most popular Search features ever," he continued.

I assume it will be hard for us to tell when we see an AI Overview powered by Gemini 1.0 versus Gemini 2.0 but I hope you eagled-eyes SEOs let me know when you see one...

Here is a short demo of Gemini 2.0's capabilities:

