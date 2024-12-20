Google Search will roll out an 'AI Mode' within Google Search that will look "nearly identical to its Gemini AI chatbot" according to some reports. We also saw sources post screenshot of early tests of AI Mode within the Google App and on Android devices early last week.

Yesterday, The Information wrote that Google is "planning to give its billions of search users the option to switch to an AI Mode that looks nearly identical to its Gemini Al chatbot, according to a person working on the product. The Gemini chatbot now operates separately from Google's search engine and has struggled to catch up to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT, so this move would effectively expand Gemini's audience."

Earlier, Android Authority spotted an AI mode search shortcut button being added to an APK teardown. "A new button will let users quickly access AI Mode within Google Search and possibly refine searches with follow-ups," they reported. This was unlocked in Google app v15.49.40 beta and here is what it looks like.

That icon on the left, with the magnifying glass and star is AI Mode.

I mean, there is also the toggle between Search and Gemini but that is pretty old.

Earlier this week, we saw Google testing adding the ability to attach files to Google searches. So we are seeing more overlap between search and AI, outside of just AI Overviews.

Is this how Google Search will profoundly change in 2025 or is it more than just an AI Mode button?

