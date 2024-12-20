Google Search To Gain AI Mode

Dec 20, 2024 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Computer

Google Search will roll out an 'AI Mode' within Google Search that will look "nearly identical to its Gemini AI chatbot" according to some reports. We also saw sources post screenshot of early tests of AI Mode within the Google App and on Android devices early last week.

Yesterday, The Information wrote that Google is "planning to give its billions of search users the option to switch to an AI Mode that looks nearly identical to its Gemini Al chatbot, according to a person working on the product. The Gemini chatbot now operates separately from Google's search engine and has struggled to catch up to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT, so this move would effectively expand Gemini's audience."

Earlier, Android Authority spotted an AI mode search shortcut button being added to an APK teardown. "A new button will let users quickly access AI Mode within Google Search and possibly refine searches with follow-ups," they reported. This was unlocked in Google app v15.49.40 beta and here is what it looks like.

Google App Ai Mode

That icon on the left, with the magnifying glass and star is AI Mode.

I mean, there is also the toggle between Search and Gemini but that is pretty old.

Google App Ai Mode Toggle

Earlier this week, we saw Google testing adding the ability to attach files to Google searches. So we are seeing more overlap between search and AI, outside of just AI Overviews.

Is this how Google Search will profoundly change in 2025 or is it more than just an AI Mode button?

Forum discussion at Bluesky and X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 20, 2024

Dec 20, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google December Core Update Done, Spam Update Starts, Google Ranking Exploit Leaked, Google Tests Double Serving Ads

Dec 20, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Google December 2024 Spam Update 👾 Rollout Shocks Before Holidays

Dec 20, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Testing Shaded Button Sitelinks On Mobile

Dec 20, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search To Gain AI Mode

Dec 20, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Tests Nearby Hotels & Restaurants In Business Profile Listing

Dec 20, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Tests Nearby Hotels & Restaurants In Business Profile Listing
Next Story: Google Testing Shaded Button Sitelinks On Mobile

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.