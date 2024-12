Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google's John Mueller was asked about over-optimization and if that can cause issues for ranking in Google Search. John replied saying, "Sometimes "over optimization" does drift towards "SEO-spam"."

This came up on Bluesky where the question was from ‪Martin SEO McGarry‬ who asked:

Has Google recently targeted "over optimisation" Or is this hidden gems theory, easily confused? Example A long page with lots of detail, very natural, but unfortunately repetitive. Suddenly outranked by a demo page (left in the system) with no content but similar meta title.

John Mueller's full reply was:

It sounds like you have a specific situation in front of you, so generalizing probably doesn't help much. Sometimes "over optimization" does drift towards "SEO-spam" (say you mention the keywords 1x, 10x, or 1000x on a page). My guess is you're just seeing something coincidental here though.

The follow up asked:

It could easily look like spam (evident in more RECENT pogo rankings, flip flopping with other less keyword dense pages)... we can't get away from the repetitions TBH. Its a regulatory issue, hosting 3rd party Tc & Cs on a list page for example and they're pretty much full of the same phrases.

John replied:

I don't know your pages, it's just that there's sometimes no clear border between "unoptimized", "optimized", "over-optimized", and spam (though often spam is obvious in isolation). (Also, what is even "unoptimized" vs "optimized"? :-))

Over-optimization is a topic we covered here countless times - so add it to the bundle.

