Google is testing a much richer experience for things to do style queries. Instead of showing a calendar box, text format with image boxes, Google is testing showing this rich image carousel of events that slides by itself from right to left.

Google is also testing adding the things to do option on the search menu bar.

This is a shift from the old things to do method, to give these results more flavor, with richer images.

I spotted this via Vijay Chauhan who posted some videos on X. I was able to replicate both methods:

New rich things to do format:

Here is the old/current format:

Here are some videos:

Google is testing a new carousel slider layout for "things to do in [CITY]" queries in Desktop SERP. this card now automatically displays 15 events + activities, an increase from the previous limit of 10.



CC:- @rustybrick



similar to > https://t.co/xriybN1G81#SEO #Google pic.twitter.com/FXDLtNJoAs — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) December 16, 2024

Here is a screenshot of the things to do in the search menu bar. Here is a screenshot of this from @farhansrambiyan:

Here is a video of it too:

Google has expanded this testing by introducing a dedicated "Things to Do" button adding more local activities (GMB) & category-specific groupings such as comedy, cultural shows and live music, etc. Clicking on an event opens an event detail modal on the right side.@rustybrick https://t.co/hWkQOeTj99 pic.twitter.com/cxkgmX8XyZ — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) December 17, 2024

Forum discussion at X.