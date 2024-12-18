Google Search Tests Rich Things To Do Image Carousel

Dec 18, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Miami

Google is testing a much richer experience for things to do style queries. Instead of showing a calendar box, text format with image boxes, Google is testing showing this rich image carousel of events that slides by itself from right to left.

Google is also testing adding the things to do option on the search menu bar.

This is a shift from the old things to do method, to give these results more flavor, with richer images.

I spotted this via Vijay Chauhan who posted some videos on X. I was able to replicate both methods:

New rich things to do format:

Google Things To Do Image Carousel Rich

Here is the old/current format:

Google Things To Do Normal

Here are some videos:

Here is a screenshot of the things to do in the search menu bar. Here is a screenshot of this from @farhansrambiyan:

Google Things To Do Menu

Here is a video of it too:

Forum discussion at X.

 

