Google seems to be testing adding buttons/links to nearby hotels and restaurants directly at the top of a Google Business Profile listing. This may be related to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) rules in European regions or it might just be some sort of other test.

To be fair, this is not really showing competitive businesses. This is a listing for a post office and after you mail your parcel, maybe you get hungry and want a cookie, so you look for a restaurant that sells cookies. Then you have a cookie, and maybe you get sleepy, so you look for a hotel that has milk.

Here is a screenshot of this from the Local Search Forum:

I kind of like it but I cannot replicate this within New York.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.