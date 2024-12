Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google seems to be testing adding buttons/links to nearby hotels and restaurants directly at the top of a Google Business Profile listing. This may be related to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) rules in European regions or it might just be some sort of other test.

To be fair, this is not really showing competitive businesses. This is a listing for a post office and after you mail your parcel, maybe you get hungry and want a cookie, so you look for a restaurant that sells cookies. Then you have a cookie, and maybe you get sleepy, so you look for a hotel that has milk.

Here is a screenshot of this from the Local Search Forum:

I kind of like it but I cannot replicate this within New York.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.