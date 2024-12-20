Google Tests Nearby Hotels & Restaurants In Business Profile Listing

Dec 20, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

London Street Google Logo

Google seems to be testing adding buttons/links to nearby hotels and restaurants directly at the top of a Google Business Profile listing. This may be related to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) rules in European regions or it might just be some sort of other test.

To be fair, this is not really showing competitive businesses. This is a listing for a post office and after you mail your parcel, maybe you get hungry and want a cookie, so you look for a restaurant that sells cookies. Then you have a cookie, and maybe you get sleepy, so you look for a hotel that has milk.

Here is a screenshot of this from the Local Search Forum:

Google Business Profile Nearby Hotels Restaurants

I kind of like it but I cannot replicate this within New York.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 20, 2024

Dec 20, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google December Core Update Done, Spam Update Starts, Google Ranking Exploit Leaked, Google Tests Double Serving Ads

Dec 20, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Google December 2024 Spam Update 👾 Rollout Shocks Before Holidays

Dec 20, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Testing Shaded Button Sitelinks On Mobile

Dec 20, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search To Gain AI Mode

Dec 20, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Tests Nearby Hotels & Restaurants In Business Profile Listing

Dec 20, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Bing Search Studies Of Carousel
Next Story: Google Search To Gain AI Mode

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.