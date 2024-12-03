Google Search YouTube Summary Pilot: Quick Takes & Key Takeaways

Google is testing a new video format for some YouTube videos that provide "easy to digest" summaries of YouTube videos based on the users queries. This is a pilot that is rolling out to some searchers over the past week or so and gives you a new user interface showing you quick takes and key takeaways from those videos.

Glenn Gabe posted about this on Bluesky and X and wrote:

Looks like Google Search is piloting a new format that provides an 'easy to digest summary of YouTube videos based on their queries.' That pilot was supposed to start in December and run for four months. Note, I had a YouTube creator reach out to me about this last night and said I could share this info.

Here is a screenshot of this new video interface in Google Search:

The email reads:

The Google Search team is inviting you to participate in a limited pilot opportunity.

In this pilot, Google is experimenting with a new Search format that provides people an easy to digest summary of YouTube videos based on their queries. This scannable format is more consistent with how people engage on Google Search today.

We are testing whether this format will better meet the needs of people when they search, while also introducing them to YouTube Creators they might miss if they weren't in the right place to watch a video.

How it works:

    New, highly visual video search carousel: When people search queries relevant to your videos, a carousel may appear in Google Search featuring content from you and other YouTube creators.
  • Easy to digest summaries: People can expand featured content in the carousel and view a text and image summary of the video. Summaries are created using Al, and will feature the most relevant parts of the video for the given search query.
  • Encourages people to engage with your content: The expanded summary will also prompt people to watch your video on YouTube or explore your channel.

We've seen Google launch some new YouTube UI changes in Google Search recently, but this is a big step on top of that.

Forum discussion at Bluesky and X.

 

