Google Search is testing adding a paper clip icon to the search bar, next to the voice search icon, next to the lens icon and the search button. This seems to also you to search a file you upload and says, "ask anything about a file."

You can click on the paper clip icon, it will then open the contents of your computer in order to upload a file. After you attach a file, it will upload to Google and you can then append a query to the search bar about that file. Google looks like it will then try to return matching results.

I spotted this test via Khushal Bherwani who shared this screenshot with me on X:

Here is a video of this in action:

Khushal added, "This is crazy google with attach icon on search bard with , ask anything about a file."

I mean, I agree. I expect this as a Gemini feature but a Google Search feature...

Either way, I've been trying to replicate this all morning to play with it but I cannot get into this search test. Can you?

Here are his posts with these details:

🧵 here is video in action pic.twitter.com/n45cqFBAG4 — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) December 16, 2024

