Google held its Google Search Central Live event at its large Zurich office (where the Search Central team is based) and one of the things presented was that Google will be having more core updates, more often. So I guess instead of the three or four core updates Google announces per year, Google may have more of them per year.

Or maybe this means that core updates will be run in more real time, maybe daily, maybe rolling updates. It is not clear but it does seem Google's goal is to have these core updates run more often.

A Google representative said on stage that there will be more core updates and they will happen more often. The speaker was part of the search relations team and specifically asked to not be named.

Here is the slide from Kenichi Suzuki who posted about this on X:

Google More Core Updates

Jonathan Jones also shared on X:

Attended the Zurich Search Central Live conference, and Danny Sullivan explained core updates like this which kind of addresses the above point in a way: "We’re always improving our systems to deliver better search results. If an update is ready, why wait? The goal is to make updates routine and continuous, so they’re no longer seen as major events."

I guess the "why wait" could be answered with to reduce headache for businesses, but then they are viewing it from purely a user perspective vs before they had this type of thinking historically.

So you better all buckle up. In fact, shortly after this slide was posted, Google confirmed the release of the December 2024 core update, which started a week after the November core update completed.

For record, here is a list of the previous core updates that Google confirmed:

Forum discussion at X.

 

