Google held its Google Search Central Live event at its large Zurich office (where the Search Central team is based) and one of the things presented was that Google will be having more core updates, more often. So I guess instead of the three or four core updates Google announces per year, Google may have more of them per year.
Or maybe this means that core updates will be run in more real time, maybe daily, maybe rolling updates. It is not clear but it does seem Google's goal is to have these core updates run more often.
A Google representative said on stage that there will be more core updates and they will happen more often. The speaker was part of the search relations team and specifically asked to not be named.
Here is the slide from Kenichi Suzuki who posted about this on X:
Jonathan Jones also shared on X:
Attended the Zurich Search Central Live conference, and Danny Sullivan explained core updates like this which kind of addresses the above point in a way: "We’re always improving our systems to deliver better search results. If an update is ready, why wait? The goal is to make updates routine and continuous, so they’re no longer seen as major events."
I guess the "why wait" could be answered with to reduce headache for businesses, but then they are viewing it from purely a user perspective vs before they had this type of thinking historically.
Attended the Zurich Search Central Live conference, and Danny Sullivan explained core updates like this which kind of addresses the above point in a way:— Mr Jonathan Jones (@Jonny_J_) December 13, 2024
"We’re always improving our systems to deliver better search results. If an update is ready, why wait? The goal is to make…
So you better all buckle up. In fact, shortly after this slide was posted, Google confirmed the release of the December 2024 core update, which started a week after the November core update completed.
For record, here is a list of the previous core updates that Google confirmed:
- November 2024 Core update: November 11, 2024 through December 5, 2024
- August 2024 Core Update : August 15, 2024 through September 3, 2024
- March 2024 Core Update : March 5, 2024 through April 19, 2024
- November 2023 Core Update : November 2, 2023 through November 28, 2023
- October 2023 Core Update: October 5, 2023 through October 19, 2023
- August 2023 Core Update: August 22, 2023 through September 7, 2023
- March 2023 Core Update: March 15, 2023 through March 28, 2023
- September 2022 Core Update: September 12, 2022 through September 26, 2022
- May 2022 Core Update: May 25, 2022 through June 9, 2022
- November 2021 Core Update: November 17, 2021 through November 30, 2021
- July 2021 Core Update: July 1, 2021 through July 12, 2021
- June 2021 Core Update: June 2, 2021 through June 12, 2021
- December 2020 Core Update: December 3, 2020 through December 16, 2020
- May 2020 Core Update: May 4, 2020 through May 18, 2020
- January 2020 Core Update: January 13, 2020 through mostly January 17, 2020
- September 2019 Core Update: September 24, 2019
- Google June 2019 Core Update: June 3, 2019 through June 8, 2019
More core updates and even faster core updates are exepcted in the future. #SCLZurich pic.twitter.com/9pZhYabxoH— Kenichi Suzuki💫鈴木謙一 (@suzukik) December 12, 2024
The organizer asked everyone to keep the speaker's name a secret. 😟— Kenichi Suzuki💫鈴木謙一 (@suzukik) December 12, 2024
Forum discussion at X.