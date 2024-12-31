Google Search Tests Get An AI Explanation Selection

Dec 31, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Computer

Google Search is testing a new method to get trigger an AI Overview in Google Search. You can select text with your mouse cursor and then select the "Get an AI explanation." Oh, Google is also letting you select "Copy to clipboard."

I mean, we've seen things like this with translation and some other areas but I am not sure if I've seen this for Google AI Overviews.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots and videos on X - I cannot replicate but here is one of his screenshots:

Google Ai Explanation Hover

Here is a video:

Google Ai Explanation Hover

Here are more:

Also, a "more details" button:

Have you seen these before?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Into New Years 2025

Dec 31, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Google Algorithm Updates 2024 Infographic

Dec 31, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Top Quality Store Badge Off Search & On Website

Dec 31, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Tests Get An AI Explanation Selection

Dec 31, 2024 - 7:31 am
Blog Administration

Most Commented Search Engine Roundtable Articles - 2024 Edition

Dec 31, 2024 - 7:21 am
Blog Administration

Top Contributors To The Search Engine Roundtable In 2024

Dec 31, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Most Commented Search Engine Roundtable Articles - 2024 Edition
Next Story: Google Top Quality Store Badge Off Search & On Website

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.