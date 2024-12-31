Google Search is testing a new method to get trigger an AI Overview in Google Search. You can select text with your mouse cursor and then select the "Get an AI explanation." Oh, Google is also letting you select "Copy to clipboard."

I mean, we've seen things like this with translation and some other areas but I am not sure if I've seen this for Google AI Overviews.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots and videos on X - I cannot replicate but here is one of his screenshots:

Here is a video:

Here are more:

🚨 Google is testing new AI Overview features!

🔍 When selecting any keyword or word, two options appear:

Get an AI explanation – Google explains the term.

Copy to clipboard – Instantly copies the word.@rustybrick @brodieseo @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/OEGeL0OHvx — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) December 31, 2024

Also, a "more details" button:

💠Google is testing a new “More details” button for generating other AI Overviews after selecting some words.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/wm96CZWear — Radu Oncescu (@oncescuradu) December 31, 2024

Have you seen these before?

