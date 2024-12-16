Google is testing a "Research more" section in its search results that shows articles on the topic you queried. This looks like the list articles section we covered in October, but renamed to research more...

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who shared this screenshot on X and SERP notes:

Here is the mobile version from Sachin Patel:

This is not just for e-commerce products but other things. Punit spotted this also and posted it on Bluesky:

And also spotted by Khushal:

🆕 Google testing Research More (Reviews from the web) section with expandable feature in serp.

Again, this looks like list articles was renamed here to "research more."

