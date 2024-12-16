Google Search Research More Articles Section

Dec 16, 2024 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Sneaker Magnifying Glass

Google is testing a "Research more" section in its search results that shows articles on the topic you queried. This looks like the list articles section we covered in October, but renamed to research more...

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who shared this screenshot on X and SERP notes:

Google Research More Desktop

Here is the mobile version from Sachin Patel:

Google Research More Mobile

This is not just for e-commerce products but other things. Punit spotted this also and posted it on Bluesky:

Google testing "Research More"

CC: @rustybrick.com

[image or embed]

— Punit (@punit6008.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 3:10 AM

And also spotted by Khushal:

Again, this looks like list articles was renamed here to "research more."

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 16, 2024

Dec 16, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Search Console API Does Not Support New 24-Hour View

Dec 16, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search Tests New Favicon Design With Backgrounds

Dec 16, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Research More Articles Section

Dec 16, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profile Emails Asking To Add Social Profiles

Dec 16, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Tests Attach File To Ask About A File

Dec 16, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Business Profile Emails Asking To Add Social Profiles
Next Story: Google Search Tests New Favicon Design With Backgrounds

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.