Google Search Tests New Favicon Design With Backgrounds

Google Favicons

Google is testing yet another design for favicons in the search result snippets. This one has these backgrounds, grayish backgrounds added behind the favicons in the search results.

Earlier this year, Google tested new default favicon tests, shaded favicons (not to far off from these), larger favicons, changing colors of favicons, boxy favicons, skewed favicons, full bar favicons and rounded favicons.

This was spotted by a few people including @ilyasycom, @willohara and @deepaksgt this morning - here are some of their screenshots:

Google New Favicon2

Google New Favicon

Google New Favicon3

Forum discussion at @ilyasycom, @willohara and @deepaksgt.

 

