Google Lens stopped working for all users for a short period of time yesterday morning (NY time). Google confirmed the issue at 9:46am ET on Thursday, December 12th and then within the hour, they mitigated the issue.

Google posted this timeline:

  • 06:46 PST: There's an ongoing issue with serving Google Lens results that's affecting all users. We're working on identifying the root cause. Next update will be within 12 hours.
  • 07:16 PST: We've identified the issue with serving in Google Lens and we're working on a fix. Next update will be within 12 hours.
  • 07:35 PST: The issue with serving in Google Lens has been mitigated and our systems are becoming stable, but we're still working on a fix. Next update will be within 24 hours.

There were a number of complaints in the Google Web Search Help forums - including this screenshot showing Google Lens returning this error:

Can't load this panel right now

Please try again later

Here is that screenshot:

click for full size

This seems to be working fine for me all day. I do wonder if the Apple Intelligence Google integration partially caused this...

Forum discussion at Google Web Search Help.

Update: This was now fully fixed on December 13 at 8:51am ET.

 

