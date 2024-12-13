Google Lens stopped working for all users for a short period of time yesterday morning (NY time). Google confirmed the issue at 9:46am ET on Thursday, December 12th and then within the hour, they mitigated the issue.
Google posted this timeline:
- 06:46 PST: There's an ongoing issue with serving Google Lens results that's affecting all users. We're working on identifying the root cause. Next update will be within 12 hours.
- 07:16 PST: We've identified the issue with serving in Google Lens and we're working on a fix. Next update will be within 12 hours.
- 07:35 PST: The issue with serving in Google Lens has been mitigated and our systems are becoming stable, but we're still working on a fix. Next update will be within 24 hours.
There were a number of complaints in the Google Web Search Help forums - including this screenshot showing Google Lens returning this error:
Can't load this panel right now
Please try again later
Here is that screenshot:
This seems to be working fine for me all day. I do wonder if the Apple Intelligence Google integration partially caused this...
Forum discussion at Google Web Search Help.
Update: This was now fully fixed on December 13 at 8:51am ET.
Google Lens serving issue is now fully fixed - story updated at https://t.co/JxZNLE4Dm3 pic.twitter.com/wQNSZfpzJX— Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) December 13, 2024