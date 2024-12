Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google Lens stopped working for all users for a short period of time yesterday morning (NY time). Google confirmed the issue at 9:46am ET on Thursday, December 12th and then within the hour, they mitigated the issue.

Google posted this timeline:

06:46 PST: There's an ongoing issue with serving Google Lens results that's affecting all users. We're working on identifying the root cause. Next update will be within 12 hours.

07:16 PST: We've identified the issue with serving in Google Lens and we're working on a fix. Next update will be within 12 hours.

07:35 PST: The issue with serving in Google Lens has been mitigated and our systems are becoming stable, but we're still working on a fix. Next update will be within 24 hours.

There were a number of complaints in the Google Web Search Help forums - including this screenshot showing Google Lens returning this error:

Can't load this panel right now Please try again later

Here is that screenshot:

This seems to be working fine for me all day. I do wonder if the Apple Intelligence Google integration partially caused this...

Forum discussion at Google Web Search Help.

Update: This was now fully fixed on December 13 at 8:51am ET.