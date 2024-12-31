Google has rolled out fewer confirmed search ranking updates in 2024, then it did in all the past years where Google confirmed these updates. Google rolled out seven confirmed updates in 2024, nine in 2023 and ten in 2022 and 2021.

I posted my Google algorithm year in review story at Search Engine Land last week and wanted to share the infographic I made here for that.

Here is the infographic:

2024 Google Core Updates

2024 Google Spam Updates

Let's not forget we had countless unconfirmed updates that we covered here and none of those were confirmed by Google.

I do expect a lot more confirmed updates in 2025 but we will see.

