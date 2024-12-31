Google has rolled out fewer confirmed search ranking updates in 2024, then it did in all the past years where Google confirmed these updates. Google rolled out seven confirmed updates in 2024, nine in 2023 and ten in 2022 and 2021.
I posted my Google algorithm year in review story at Search Engine Land last week and wanted to share the infographic I made here for that.
Here is the infographic:
2024 Google Core Updates
- December 2024 Core Update: December 12, 2024 through December 18, 2024
- November 2024 Core update: November 11, 2024 through December 5, 2024
- August 2024 Core Update : August 15, 2024 through September 3, 2024
- March 2024 Core Update : March 5, 2024 through April 19, 2024
2024 Google Spam Updates
- December 2024 Spam Update: December 19, 2024 through December 26, 2024
- June 2024 Spam update: June 20, 2024 through June 27, 2024
Let's not forget we had countless unconfirmed updates that we covered here and none of those were confirmed by Google.
I do expect a lot more confirmed updates in 2025 but we will see.
