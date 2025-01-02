Google Search Console Screenshot Is What Google Search Sees

Jan 2, 2025
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Bot Photos

Google's John Mueller was asked if the Google Search Console screenshot feature in the URL Inspection Tool is what Google Search sees. John responded saying, "For the most part, yes" and then added some caveats.

John wrote on Reddit, "For the most part, yes. But there are some edge cases and temporal anomalies. Tell us more about what you're trying to check."

Here is a screenshot showing you when in Search Console you can see this, but it is under the URL Inspection Tool, when you plug in a specific URL:

Google Search Console Screenshot

Here is a GIF of me scrolling through it:

Google Search Console Screenshot

I do suspect Googlebot scrolls a lot more than what is in the screenshot.

Forum discussion at Reddit.

 



