Google is now showing payment options on some retailer's knowledge panels. This comes after Google started asking for the payment options a business accepts in Google Merchant Center, although, it might be unrelated (we don't know).

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted on X but I can replicate this myself. Here is a screenshot:

When you mouse over the more information icon, Google writes, "These are some of the options the business accepts for online transactions with them."

Here are more screenshots from Khushal:

Seeing the payment option in product panel. . not sure about this .



cc @brodieseo



Related to this - @rustybrickhttps://t.co/yEExuLzcMQ pic.twitter.com/443rCZxkqD — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) December 23, 2024

