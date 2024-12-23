Google Knowledge Panels Gain Payment Options

Google Credit Card Machine

Google is now showing payment options on some retailer's knowledge panels. This comes after Google started asking for the payment options a business accepts in Google Merchant Center, although, it might be unrelated (we don't know).

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted on X but I can replicate this myself. Here is a screenshot:

Google Knowledge Panel Payment Options

When you mouse over the more information icon, Google writes, "These are some of the options the business accepts for online transactions with them."

Here are more screenshots from Khushal:

Forum discussion at X.

 

