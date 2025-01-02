Daily Search Forum Recap: January 2, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
I posted the big Google webmaster report for January 2025, the past month was so insane, it is worth a review. Google Search Console's screenshot feature shows you what Googlebot sees. Google Local has this places people are talking about section. Google Ads asset library now lets you edit images with AI. Google Ads leads from messages conversion goals is out. And both Googlers and Bing reps were active over New Years.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
January 2025 Google Webmaster Report
Talk about a busy month - the last 30 days has been pretty wild. We had the November 2024 core update finish in December, then we had a new December 2024 core update start and finish, while also having the December 2024 spam update start and finish in December as well.
Google Search Console Screenshot Is What Google Search Sees
Google's John Mueller was asked if the Google Search Console screenshot feature in the URL Inspection Tool is what Google Search sees. John responded saying, "For the most part, yes" and then added some caveats.
Google Local: Places People Are Talking About
Google seems to be testing a new local search feature that is categorized as "Places people are talking about." It shows you local restaurants with social media information, like posts from Instagram and Facebook, in a carousel format.
Edit Images With AI In Google Ads Asset Library
Google Ads launched a new beta to let you edit existing images in your Google Ads asset library. This was previously in Product Studio but according to Menachem Ani, a Google Ads professional, this is new to the Google Ads asset library.
Google Ads Leads From Messages Beta Conversion Goals
Google Ads has a new conversion goal that is in beta named "leads from messages." Conversion goals labeled as account default will use data from all of your campaigns to improve your bid strategy and campaign performance, even if they don't seem directly related to sales, Google says.
Massive Google Game Controller
Here is a photo from a Google event in the Brazil office where Google outfitted this large, massive, awkwardly too big, game controller with the Google logo on it.
Google & Bing Search Team Activity On New Years 2025
Every year I report on how some Google representatives are active within the SEO communities, offering SEO support and encouragement of sorts, to the SEO community. This year is no different and we have numerous Googlers and Microsoft Bing representatives active on New Years Eve and New Years Day (the day is not over) online and active in the SEO communities.
Other Great Search Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
SEO
PPC
Search Features
Other Search
