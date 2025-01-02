Daily Search Forum Recap: January 2, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I posted the big Google webmaster report for January 2025, the past month was so insane, it is worth a review. Google Search Console's screenshot feature shows you what Googlebot sees. Google Local has this places people are talking about section. Google Ads asset library now lets you edit images with AI. Google Ads leads from messages conversion goals is out. And both Googlers and Bing reps were active over New Years.

