There are a number of reports of Google Business Profile listings in Google Maps coming up broken. Google seems to be showing half of the listing, with flickering maps portions, missing business names, blue maps and more issues.

The photos and reviews show up, but no name, phone, address, or business profile attributes show and the screen flickers when you look at it.

It is unclear exactly what is going on, as it seems to be happening to a number of listings and it is unclear if there is a pattern to why some are broken (most are not broken to be clear).

There is a forum thread at the Local Search Forum and a post on X from Tim Capper about this issue.

Tim wrote, "It's been almost a month and the engineering team have been unable to fix - NOR - have they provided a work around for this business, like just create a new one for them already!"

He links to this example:

There are a number of other examples, such as this one:

Jason Brown in the Local Search Forum thread wrote, "I am completely dumbfounded here. I have never seen anything like this before. I have seen countless examples of GBPs getting deleted, but I have never seen them half showing."

It is unclear if Google is aware and fixing it or not...

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum and X.