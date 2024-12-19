Broken Google Maps Business Profile Listings

Dec 19, 2024 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Broken Google Maps

There are a number of reports of Google Business Profile listings in Google Maps coming up broken. Google seems to be showing half of the listing, with flickering maps portions, missing business names, blue maps and more issues.

The photos and reviews show up, but no name, phone, address, or business profile attributes show and the screen flickers when you look at it.

It is unclear exactly what is going on, as it seems to be happening to a number of listings and it is unclear if there is a pattern to why some are broken (most are not broken to be clear).

There is a forum thread at the Local Search Forum and a post on X from Tim Capper about this issue.

Tim wrote, "It's been almost a month and the engineering team have been unable to fix - NOR - have they provided a work around for this business, like just create a new one for them already!"

He links to this example:

Broken Google Business Profile Listing

There are a number of other examples, such as this one:

Broken Google Maps Business Profile Listing

Jason Brown in the Local Search Forum thread wrote, "I am completely dumbfounded here. I have never seen anything like this before. I have seen countless examples of GBPs getting deleted, but I have never seen them half showing."

It is unclear if Google is aware and fixing it or not...

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum and X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Google December 2024 Core Update Fast & Furiously Finished Rolling Out

Dec 19, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Broken Google Maps Business Profile Listings

Dec 19, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Says It Makes No Sense To Block Disclaimer and Privacy Policy Pages

Dec 19, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Study On Removal Of Google Local Reviews

Dec 19, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center Now Lets You Select Your Payment Methods

Dec 19, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 18, 2024

Dec 18, 2024 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google Says It Makes No Sense To Block Disclaimer and Privacy Policy Pages
Next Story: Google December 2024 Core Update Fast & Furiously Finished Rolling Out

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.