Google has a newish way to search for events in specific regions. If you do a search for events in a region, like Las Vegas, Google will then try to get you to narrow down that search by asking you what type of event, and then it will keep going to drill you down even deeper.

For example, here is a search for [events in las vegas]:

Then it asks me "What type of sports events are you interested in?"

And it keeps going on and on, here is a video of it in action:

I spotted this via Vijay Chauhan on X - here is his video:

Last week, Google rolled out a new event listing layout. Now google is testing two-way interactions and AIO in search results, so users can now easily pick event categories that interest them.



Here’s a video for reference



CC:- @rustybrick @brodieseo pic.twitter.com/maHCF2tIDK — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) November 25, 2024

