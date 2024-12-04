Google Search Events Interactive Steps

Dec 4, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Las Vegas

Google has a newish way to search for events in specific regions. If you do a search for events in a region, like Las Vegas, Google will then try to get you to narrow down that search by asking you what type of event, and then it will keep going to drill you down even deeper.

For example, here is a search for [events in las vegas]:

click for full size

Then it asks me "What type of sports events are you interested in?"

click for full size

And it keeps going on and on, here is a video of it in action:

Google Events Steps

I spotted this via Vijay Chauhan on X - here is his video:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

New Dating & Companionship Google Ads Policy & Certification

Dec 5, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search Buttons For: Results Are Personalized - Try Without Personalization

Dec 5, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Test New Offers / Incentives For Agencies & Advertisers

Dec 5, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Shopping Card Replaced Popular Stores With Where To Buy

Dec 5, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Shopping Results Tests View All Buttons

Dec 5, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 4, 2024

Dec 4, 2024 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google Pier 57 Lounge & Super Wide Screen
Next Story: Google Web Rendering Service Cache Lasts For Up To 30 Days

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.