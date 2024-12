Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google has officially rolled out AI organized results for restaurants related queries. We've launched a new way to get dining recs on Search. If you’re looking for something like “restaurants with a view Chicago,” you’ll get a results page organized with AI," Robby Stein, VP of Product at Google announced on X.

We've seen Google testing AI organized local results and AI organized local results earlier this year, after announcing this at Google I/O earlier this year. Also, before all the AI, back in 2007, Google tested organized/grouped results. They also tested it twice in 2020.

That being said, Robby from Google shared a videocast of it in action, here is a part of it:

Here is the full video:

2/ This includes unique, AI-generated categories based on your search with helpful resources from the web, like articles, videos, forums, etc. pic.twitter.com/feHKRhYHVW — Robby Stein (@rmstein) December 20, 2024

Robby Stein from Google added, "We launched something similar for meal planning back in October - and there’s still more to come!"

