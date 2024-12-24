Google Search Rolls Out AI Organized Restaurant Results

Dec 24, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Foot Tray Organized

Google has officially rolled out AI organized results for restaurants related queries. We've launched a new way to get dining recs on Search. If you’re looking for something like “restaurants with a view Chicago,” you’ll get a results page organized with AI," Robby Stein, VP of Product at Google announced on X.

We've seen Google testing AI organized local results and AI organized local results earlier this year, after announcing this at Google I/O earlier this year. Also, before all the AI, back in 2007, Google tested organized/grouped results. They also tested it twice in 2020.

That being said, Robby from Google shared a videocast of it in action, here is a part of it:

Google Ai Organized Restaurant Search Results

Here is the full video:

Robby Stein from Google added, "We launched something similar for meal planning back in October - and there’s still more to come!"

Forum discussion at X.

 

