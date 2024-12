Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

I am not sure I'd call this new, because I believe I've seen this numerous times before, but Google has two AI Overview rendering animations. One for when you are not logged into Search Labs and the other for when you are just using normal Google Search with normal AI Overviews.

This was covered via 9to5Google after some Reddit thread posted about this. But I do think the Search Labs experimental AI Overviews version had this rendering for some time (I can be wrong).

Here is the slower test version of the AI Overviews animation as a GIF:

Here is a static image I captured:

Here is the normal one, that is much snappier and way faster (I even had to slow down the GIF so you can see it better):

Google wants these AI Overviews to be lightening speed, so just keep that in mind.

