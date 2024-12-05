Google Search Buttons For: Results Are Personalized - Try Without Personalization

Google Search has a new button at the bottom of the search results that shows you if the results are personalized or not and a way to turn off personalization.

Google can say the "Results are personalized - Try without personalization" and clicking on that would then flip to Google showing "Results are not personalized."

Google Results Personalized Try Without Link

Here is what it looks like when it says "Results are not personalized."

Google Results Not Personalized

I think Google recently added this because many of us are noticing higher level of personalized Google Search results and Google wants to make it clearer to us when the results are personalized and when they are not.

All this does it add the PWS=0 parameter to the query, which has led to unpersonalized results in Google Serch for over a decade.

Hat tips to:

This is also interesting:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Search Buttons For: Results Are Personalized - Try Without Personalization

Dec 5, 2024 - 7:41 am

