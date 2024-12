Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google Search has a new button at the bottom of the search results that shows you if the results are personalized or not and a way to turn off personalization.

Google can say the "Results are personalized - Try without personalization" and clicking on that would then flip to Google showing "Results are not personalized."

Here is what it looks like when it says "Results are not personalized."

I think Google recently added this because many of us are noticing higher level of personalized Google Search results and Google wants to make it clearer to us when the results are personalized and when they are not.

All this does it add the PWS=0 parameter to the query, which has led to unpersonalized results in Google Serch for over a decade.

Hat tips to:

@rustybrick is this is something new? I haven't seen anything like this in a while. Browsed in Incognito mode! pic.twitter.com/FK1yadaZcL — Sandeep (@itsmesande3p) December 5, 2024

@rustybrick When were these massages introduced?

FYI: The pws=0 parameter disables personalization. pic.twitter.com/NXMFvrVjiw — Kenichi Suzuki💫鈴木謙一 (@suzukik) December 5, 2024

I'm not sure whether this is a new feature or not, but it seems new to me because Google is showing personalized search results. I noticed an option that says 'Try without personalization,' which lets me turn off this personalization.



is this new? @rustybrick @glenngabe pic.twitter.com/oSJ4Y5e9Ns — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) December 5, 2024

This is also interesting:

Also, I'm now NOT seeing messaging in "About this result" about personalization. That was removed recently. Very interesting things Google is doing with this... Here is what I see now (first screenshot), and here is a screenshot from a SEL post about the feature (showing the… pic.twitter.com/je4ctFHE3y — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 5, 2024

Forum discussion at X.