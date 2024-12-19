Google's John Mueller said, "It makes no sense to block" privacy, disclaimers, or other legal types of pages from your site. He added on Reddit, "They don't cause a 'duplicate content issue'."

The issue came up on Reddit where the person asked if he should deindex those pages. To be fair, he said he is new to this whole thing and he is hearing many things.

Here is what he posted:

Should I index or de-index my disclaimer and privacy policy pages before submitting my site to Google AdSense? I'm concerned that indexing them might cause a duplicate content issue, and AdSense could reject my approval. I'm new to this, so please enlighten me.

John Mueller from Google replied:

They don't cause a "duplicate content issue".

He also added on Bluesky:

IMO it makes no sense to block them, but it's also not a big enough deal to freak people out about.

Here are some of the previous times we covered this topic:

