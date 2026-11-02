It is time for the big Google Webmaster report, the November 2026 edition, where I recap all the big changes Google made organically in Google Search. Of course, the big one is that Google completed its September 2026 spam update in October, and we also saw several unconfirmed Google algorithm updates as we wait for Google to roll out the next core update.

Google had a rough earnings call, delivering 25% revenue growth to $127.6 billion, but missing Wall Street profit expectations due to heavy AI infrastructure spending and slowing growth in core search advertising. Google also, on the business front, had that AI Overview lawsuit dismissed.

AI Overviews are now showing up on 80% of Google searches, even for typos and no results. Google announced link updates to AI Overviews but will those links drive clicks, a new small study looks at that. Argon 4 powers some of AI Mode now and Universal Search is live in the U.S.

On the SEO front, Google updated its documentation to say factcheck and review all AI content, updated its helpful content docs around EOT/SA for main content and warned about faking authorship. Google also warned on tools at UCG spam, Google may be issuing more manual actions, gave us data on crawling, indexing and serving and so much more. Google Search Console added country filters, plus a lot more.

Google Discover will be a concierge at some point. Google Search Profiles is expanding and Google shared subscriber data. Google is rolling out the new Google Business Home and is rolling out new advanded performance reports, added third party ordering controls and AI-powered messaging. Also, Google Business Profile review appeals are delayed.

It was a busy month, below are some of the more important headlines - I hope I didn't miss any. Also, if you missed last month, check out the October 2026 Google webmaster report.

Google Updates:

Google AI:Google SEO:Google Search Misc:Google Local & Business Profiles:Google Business:

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